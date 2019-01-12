Play

An unexpected obstruction on a highway led to a close shave with death for a driver in Australia. Nella Lettieri was driving down Melbourne’s Tullamarine Freeway on Tuesday when a huge metal road sign fell onto her moving car.

A video of the terrifying mishap was caught by the dash-cam of a car driving behind her. According to 9News, she was taken to the hospital with minor neck injuries and remained in a stable condition. While Lettieri made it out without any extensive damage, her car was not as lucky.

“It was like a roller door had come down in front me,” she said in an interview. “I’d gone to swerve to the side and it just kept falling.” The sign was installed in 2017 and an investigation was launched to determine the exact reason it fell.