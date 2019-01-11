French resident Nicolas Derely recently posted a Facebook story about how his friend Bruno Tauziet was rescued from the Alps on January 2. People all over the world are applauding the heroic rescue seen in the video he posted.

According to Derely, Tauziet dislocated his knee while skiing in the French Alps along with a group of friends. Derely, whose phone was on the internet, alerted the emergency services, who in turn sent a helicopter to rescue Tauziet.

As the video shows, the helicopter pilot manoeuvred his craft to a near-impossible position on the slop, enabling the rescue.