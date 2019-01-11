6 runs needed off 1 ball and the team scored it with 1 ball to spare 😂 pic.twitter.com/XOehccVBzA — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) January 8, 2019

We have all watched nail-biting finishes to exciting cricket matches, with the outcome being decided on the last ball, but this one ended in the most extraordinary manner.

In a local Adarsh Cricket Club match between Desai and Juni Dombivli teams, Desai needed six runs to win off the last ball of a five-overs-a-side match – and won it with one ball to spare. This incredible feat was pulled off courtesy the Juni Dombivli bowler, who bowled six consecutive wide balls.

The video of the last six balls is doing the rounds on social media and has left people in splits.

I am wondering how did he manage to bowl the first 5 bowls 😂 — amit kumar (@amitkumar_48) January 8, 2019

Some people also alleged that the match was fixed.

Desai ne zarur 500/- dia hoga 6 wide daalne ko — BelanWali (@BelanWali) January 8, 2019