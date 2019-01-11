US President Donald Trump recently addressed the American population in an attempt to build a case for a wall on the southern border of the country. In a speech that lasted for under ten minutes (below), Trump tried to draw a gory picture of how a border without a wall leads to an uncontrolled number of illegal immigrants, many with criminal records that include violent killings and sex crimes, and excessive inflow of drugs.

However, the popular US comedy show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, dug up an old video (top) of Trump from fifteen years ago, where he can be seen telling people to “go through and over concrete walls but not give up.”

Right after Trump’s address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer also demanded time on-air, and urged Trump to find alternative ways to strengthen border security (below).

The US government has been facing a shutdown for 19 days. President Trump posted a tweet after a meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, calling it a “total waste of time.”