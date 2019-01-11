This is what it’s like to get texts from my fourteen year old while driving. pic.twitter.com/s8949bmgZI — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) January 9, 2019

Teenagers are known to consider texting their primary means of communication today, and this video provides incontrovertible proof of how adept they are at it.

Canadian Aaron Reynolds went on twitter to post a video of his car’s voice prompt reading out his 14-year-old son’s text message. Except the text message does not really have any text. It’s a complex mix of various emojis, and the voice prompt describes all of them to the best of its abilities.

No wonder the video is being shared widely on social media!