Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: PM-led panel sacks CBI Chief Alok Verma; Congress alleges it is because of Rafale Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 5 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Sujit Lad, Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Nusrat Khan: Producers| Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. CBI Alok Verma Narendra Modi Rafale General Bipin Rawat Indian army homosexuality airport security New Delhi Tirunelveli anganwadi Print