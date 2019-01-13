People driving through the roads of South Africa’s Kruger National Park experienced a traffic snag because of a very unusual reason. Four full-grown lions were strolling on the street as vehicles had no choice but to trail behind them slowly.

A video was posted by the Facebook page Lions Of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand. Reports said the lions were a part of the Mantimahle coalition, where male lions in Southern Africa move around in groups that usually comprise brothers, half-brothers, and cousins.

Considering the visitors were there specifically to see animals in the wild, they can’t have been complaining.