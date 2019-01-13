In a balancing act that could put professional acrobats to shame, a troupe of monkeys made their way across electrical wires in northeastern Japan.

In a video posted on social media, about 20 Japanese macaques were seen walking on the tightrope-like lines in Mutsu City. Of course, the journey wasn’t equally easy for all of them, with one monkey in particular finding it difficult to choose between walking upright and pulling itself along hand over hand while clinging to the lower of the two wires.

The South China Morning Post reported that the monkeys had been seen in the area occasionally, but never in such large numbers. They were seemingly headed to a forest near a residential area.