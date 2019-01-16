Watch: The cake was the centre of attention at Mayawati's birthday celebrations in Amroha, UP
Everyone wanted a slice.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati turned 63 on January 15, and it looks like the party members in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha had the best celebration.
In a video that has surfaced online, BSP members in Amroha can be seen frantically grabbing at the cake during an event organised to celebrate Mayawati’s birthday. The chaos toppled the multiple-tiered cake.
Some people present knew this would not look good, and told everyone to step back and not record the incident on their phones.