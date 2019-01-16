#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati turned 63 on January 15, and it looks like the party members in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha had the best celebration.

In a video that has surfaced online, BSP members in Amroha can be seen frantically grabbing at the cake during an event organised to celebrate Mayawati’s birthday. The chaos toppled the multiple-tiered cake.

Some people present knew this would not look good, and told everyone to step back and not record the incident on their phones.