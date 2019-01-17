Play

Despite warnings about its risks and widespread criticism, it seems like the Bird Box challenge simply refuses to die down.

A tattoo artist in Brazil also jumped on the bandwagon by wearing a blindfold on his face while working on a client. The result was, well, exactly what one might expect it to be: the tattoo not even slightly close to the original design. The incident took place in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, USA.

The challenge, inspired by Sandra Bullock’s Netflix film Bird Box, has seen people attempt dangerous stunts while being blindfolded. Netflix has warned viewers not to imitate the move, while YouTube has also cracked down on the more explicit videos posed on the site of those taking the challenge, updating its rules to ban them.