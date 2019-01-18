Sorry for offending your sensibilities Vivek Reddy, but in a democracy I can discuss ANY PM & mention him in passing as 'the guy who got the award'

Maybe the title would be #SupremeLeader soon by diktat - but for now you'll have to live with the language that the internet speaks. pic.twitter.com/uXXOPPGIpd — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) January 16, 2019

Political satirist Akash Banerjee, while appearing on a debate on the English news channel NDTV, happened to refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the guy who got an award”, in quite a nonchalant way. This did not go down well with the BJP leader also on the show.

Vivek Reddy, the BJP representative on the debate, took offence to Banerjee’s remarks, asking him to “have respect in addressing the Prime Minister”. Political analyst Desh Ratan Nigam also took Reddy’s side and said that a television debate is not the place for satire, although the host of the show, Nidhi Razdan, was of a different view.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently presented with the Philip Kotler Presidential Award, leading to a storm of controversy and derision in almost equal measure.

Marketing guru Philip Kotler, after whom the award is named, explained the reasons for picking Modi after facing backlash on social media.

I congratulate PM @narendramodi for being conferred the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award. He has been selected for his outstanding leadership & selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy. (1/2) — Philip Kotler (@kotl) January 15, 2019