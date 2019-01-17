BJP in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan Avinash Rai Khanna was put on the spot after a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. The BJP leader was asked some difficult questions by Lalit Khajuria, a journalist from Jammu Kashmir Newspoint, for which he had seemingly little patience. The entire exchange was posted on the news organisation’s Facebook page.

Khanna initially refused to answer questions on BJP’s alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that his party had responded to it many times already. He relented only upon further nudging by the journalist. Khanna also looked visibly displeased with the instant follow up questions posed to his answers. At one point he grabbed the journalists microphone, saying “Are you arguing with me or interviewing me?”.

“I have never interacted with somebody like this before,” he finally said. The journalist’s immediate response resulted in Khanna signalling the end of the interview and walking away.