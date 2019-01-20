Play

Watching multiple people from across the world dancing to the same tune, in synchronised steps, can be quite a happy sight. No wonder that is exactly what a YouTuber has accomplished

Identified by Mashable as Matt Bray, this YouTuber travelled to 15 countries and performed the same dance routine with people from those nations, collating them into a single video.

The video features a thousand different people dancing to the song Lean by VHS Collection. Bray can be seen dancing on beaches, in front of mountains, in front of the Eiffel Tower, and multiple other locations, all brought together into a harmonious montage.

“If there is an opportunity where I can create something that will make a bunch of people smile, then I will do whatever it takes to create that thing without a second thought,” Bray was quoted as saying by Mashable.