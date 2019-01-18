With the Lok Sabha elections coming up, the social media teams of major political parties have raised their game. The latest video tweeted by the Congress party is based on a famous sequence from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror movie The Shining, except that instead of the ghosts, we run into Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing one of his major policy decisions.

The video features the Prime Minister’s address from November 8, 2016, when he announced the demonetisation of the erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The move had taken the country by surprise. Demonetisation, although intended to remove black money from circulation, has constantly been criticised as one of the biggest failures of the Modi government.

Earlier, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan’s song Non Stop India – a take-off on his big hit Breathless – isting the development work undertaken by the Modi government, which was originally released on Independence Day 2018, was trending on social media.