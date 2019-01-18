Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Women who entered Sabarimala seek protection, SC to hear their plea today Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sabarimala temple Supreme Court police protection Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda ABVP JNU chargesheet Jatin Goraya Pradeep Narwal Japan geriatric jaildbirds Print