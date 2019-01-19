Play

Amidst the debate surrounding US President Donald Trump’s demand for a border wall with Mexico, a Mexican airline jumped in with an ad that subtly trolled the American president.

Aeroméxico, Mexico’s large airline, has launched a campaign to convince Americans to visit the country by offering “DNA discounts” for those with Mexican lineage. The advertisement features a group of people from the US who make it clear that they do not want to go to Mexico – until, that is, they discover through DNA testing that they are part Mexican, which makes them eligible for discounts.

The attempt at changing perspectives and taking on the anti-Mexican sentiment was coupled with a clear jab at Trump with the tagline “There are no borders within us.” According to CNN, the ad was made by Ogilvy, the airline’s advertising agency.