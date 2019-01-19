Play

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal suffered a huge defeat in Parliament on January 15, losing by 432 votes to 202. The May government did survive a no-confidence motion after the vote on the Brexit deal, but the internet has been kind in providing us numerous parodies on the mess that is Brexit.

In one of the videos posted by a user on YouTube, May’s words have been edited to make it look like she’s singing Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, with her own Brexit twist.

In another video posted by actor Andy Serkins on Facebook, the legendary Lord of the Rings character Gollum can be seen singing a Brexit-inspired version of Bohemian Rhapsody, dressed as Theresa May.

Serkins had posted a similar video on an earlier occasion as well. The character is popularly called ‘Gollum-May’, and has been received very well by audiences.