In yet another example of a prank taken too far for social media attention, a man from the US state of Washington jumped from the 11th floor of a cruise ship and straight into the water.

Nikolay Naydev posted a video in which he was seen leaping off the side of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Nassau, Bahama, as his friends encouraged him in the background.

His friends told Fox News that they only attempted the stunt to create a viral video. Naydev, however, was surprised by the attention it got, stating that he had thought it would be nothing but a good laugh.

A second video showed him swimming in the water, but the dangerous stunt obviously had its repercussions, and Naydev ended up injuring his neck and tailbone. “I was still drunk from the previous night. When I woke up, I just decided to jump. When I sobered up my back started hurting pretty bad. Could barely walk for 3 days and could barely sleep from the pain,” he commented on his post.

Naydev had to be taken ashore by a small boat – and was banned from the cruise line for his exploit.

“This was stupid and reckless behaviour, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Telegraph. “We are exploring legal action.”