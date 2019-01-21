NOBLE GAS - a chemistry love song?? pic.twitter.com/v2Q9GmBhaq — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) January 17, 2019

If you are a chemistry enthusiast, this video is bound to leave you smiling.

California-based illustrator and musician Louie Zong has created a song titled Noble Gas and, as the name suggests, it is entirely about the noble gases of the periodic table.

Zong has presented, in his song, the inert nature of noble gases in a fun way. In the song, which runs a little over a minute, Zong has managed to put together various characteristics of this group of gases. We recommend this video for all science nerds, and even others if you want to learn a thing or two about the wonder called noble gases!