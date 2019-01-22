Play

A baby elephant in northern Thailand knocked over two tourists who were trying to take a selfie with it and a couple of other elephants. The incident took place in Chiang Mai Elephant Sanctuary and was recorded on camera.

The baby elephant first pushed the woman with its trunk, and then got to the man who was trying to take the picture. The Daily Mail reported that the tourists had been warned by a guide at the sanctuary not to turn their backs on the elephants, especially the younger ones, who are known for being mischievous.