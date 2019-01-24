Play

Singer Justin Timberlake took a break from his tour to fulfil the wishes of a group of children at a hospital in Texas. The visit was the fruit of a long effort by his young fans, who came up with a video campaign in which they danced to his hit single Can’t Stop the Feeling – some while sitting on their hospital beds – and holding up signs that read “JT see me!”

Pictures of Timberlake interacting with the children during his visit were posted by the HCA Healthcare’s Methodist Children’s Hospital on their Facebook page. The hashtag on the post was upgraded after the visit to #JTSawMe.