A video showing a two-year-old girl walking towards police officers with her hands raised above her head in a gesture of surrender has been making headlines, forcing a clarification from the City of Tallahassee Police Department in the USA.

In the video shot by a passerby, the little girl can be seen stepping out of the car without any help and walking towards the police, her hands in the air.

The Florida police officials were responding to an incident of theft when they stopped the suspects’ vehicle and took the adults it into custody. The girl walked out with her hands raised, imitating her parents. There was also one-year-old child in the vehicle.

Made aware of this video doing the rounds, the police released footage from the body cameras of the officials to put things in perspective.