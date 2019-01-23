Play

Strings, arguably Pakistan’s most popular band, have come up with a new album titled “30” to commemorate the thirty years they have been in the music industry. One of the songs in the album, Naina, features Indian singer Sona Mohapatra.

Mohapatra sings alongside String members Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood. The lyrics are based on Hazrat Amir Khusro’s Ghar Naari Ganwaari. Khusro was a Sufi musician and is believed to have been a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

Originally performed as a qawwali (below), this version is in a more tranquil mode.