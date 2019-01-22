Total eclipse of the moon: A 30-second time-lapse reveals the changing face of the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" pic.twitter.com/nCc56DDtY0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 21, 2019

Stargazers in several parts of the world were treated to a rare celestial event known as the super blood wolf moon on Sunday night, in which sunlight passing through the atmosphere of the Earth, causing the moon to turn red.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles tracked the entirety of the eclipse and made a 30-second time lapse video (above). Some social media users also posted similar videos of their own.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Timelapse I shot last night! pic.twitter.com/U7oErmNt2W — Evan Hilton (@hiltonic_) January 21, 2019

Time lapse of tonight's #SuperBloodWolfMoon over San Diego pic.twitter.com/6MJxy0EBRS — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) January 21, 2019

The full moon did not disappear entirely during the eclipse, turning into a shade of red instead. Moreover, the eclipse coincided with the wolf moon, the traditional name for the January full moon, according to National Geographic.

The rare convergence of these phenomenon enabled watchers in North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa, who were lucky enough to have cloud-less skies, view the eclipse in its entirety. A total eclipse, however, was not visible in Asia, including India.