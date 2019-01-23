Kashmir is currently under the grip of “chillai kalan”, the harshest phase of winter. Temperatures are dropping below freezing point, and there is snow – the hallmark of a winter wonderland for tourists but a source of hardship for residents.

While the heavy snowfall is drawing tourists to the state, it also means that residents have to struggle to keep warm and survive. In some of the remote areas, electricity and other necessary supplies get cut off till the weather becomes less extreme.

Earlier on Tuesday, an avalanche hit the area around Jawahar Tunnel in Kashmir’s Qazigand, although no loss of life or other damage was reported, according to ANI.

#WATCH Snow avalanche hits Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund. No loss of life or property reported. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/CxGuxq9kqm — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for a second day, following heavy snowfall in the area. Snow-clearing operations were carried out at Mughal Road in Rajouri.