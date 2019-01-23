The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) released rare video footage of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose to mark his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Bose, born on January 23, 1897, was a radical nationalist and leader of the Indian National Army (INA), popularly called the Azad Hind Fauj, until he reportedly died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945.

The short documentary footage released by NFAI shows snippets from landmark moments of Bose’s life, including him being appointed the chief of the INA after its founder Rash Behari Bose’s resignation and his arrival on the Andaman Islands in 1943.