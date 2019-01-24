Play

There seems to be no end in sight for the feud between PewDiePie and T-Series over the number of subscribers on YouTube. As the Indian music label adds more subscribers with each passing day, fans of the Swedish video creator, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, are leaving no stone unturned to boost his popularity.

Most recently, YouTuber and guitarist Davide Biale, whose channel is called Davie504, flew all the way from Hong Kong to New Delhi just so he could record himself playing Bitch Lasagna, PewDiePie’s diss track against T-Series, outside the latter’s headquarters in Noida.

He was seen strumming his guitar in various locations in the city as the track played in the background. Text flashing on the screen asked viewers to subscribe to PewDiePie.

Since September 2018, the two YouTube channels have been involved in a public battle for the top spot. PewDiePie is currently in the lead, with T-Series trailing by approximately 140,000 subscribers, but that can change any moment.