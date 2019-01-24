North America is going through a harsh winter spell, and as a result, parts of the famous Niagara Falls have frozen, giving the waterfall a surreal look.

Situated at the border between the US state of New York and the Canadian state of Ontario, the falls are always a major international tourist attraction. But the stunning scene of the frozen falls is also drawing a huge number of tourists.

According to ABC News, this has been caused by a weather system moving over North America from west to east. The US National Weather Service said that this weather system was being strengthened by Arctic air from Canada.