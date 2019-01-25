Scroll Your Morning Fix: Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar gave loan to Videocon as quid pro quo says CBI in FIR Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 35 minutes ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Arunabh Saikia: Reporter | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chanda Kochhar Videocon Corruption CBI ICICI bank Print