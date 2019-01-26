Canada winters are infamous for being harsh, with temperatures going way below freezing point at some locations. But this was not enough to deter members of Power Bhangra from putting up a show in the snow.

In their latest video, members of the Canada-based Bhangra group can be seen performing on the streets of Montreal in a snowstorm, in temperatures as low as minus 32 degrees Celsius. The video was shot on January 20.

According to its Facebook page, Power Bhangra is looking to market the north Indian dance form as an alternative to established fitness regimes like zumba and yoga.