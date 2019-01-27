Dressing for the occasion, Norwegian comedian Orjan Buroe danced to famous Disney movie Frozen’s song Let It Go with his four-year-old son Dexter in a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms.

Speaking to CBS News, Buroe said that Dexter is drawn to Elsa, the protagonist in the movie, because she portrays a strong character and that children don’t judge by gender.

In the video, Buroe can be seen giving Dexter suggestions on how to lead the performance, and he happily tries to imitate the steps that his son performs. Buroe added the video to his Instagram page and captioned it “Mom is gone, no stress”.

“A lot of people use social media in a negative way,” Buroe was quoted as saying by CBS News. “I think it’s more important to give them something to make it happy. It is important to embarrass yourself and let it go.”