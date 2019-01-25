#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

A photographer who was covering Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s arrival at Bhubaneswar airport, tripped and fell off the raised platform where he was standing. Among the people rushed to check if he was hurt was Gandhi, the Congress President.

This caring gesture has become a talking point on social media. Some on twitter have also pointed out the stark difference between Gandhi’s response and that of Narendra Modi, recollecting an incident from 2013 – before he became the Prime Minister – when a police officer collapsed on stage during his address but he continued with his speech.

This video from Odhisa today. Look at how CP @RahulGandhi ran to pick up the photographer who fell. Now compare this with the time a cop passed out while Modi was giving a speech. He turned, saw, pretended like nothing happened and continued with his speech. pic.twitter.com/JMOnx0sigJ — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 25, 2019

In 2013, Modi was delivering the Independence Day speech as the Gujarat chief minister in Bhuj when the Director General of Gujarat police collapsed on stage, but Modi only glanced at him a couple of times without pausing in his address.