A 15-year-old singer – and motivational speaker – from New Jersey, USA paid a musical tribute to India on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, with a special rendition of the national anthem.

Sparsh Shah joined hands with composer and music producer Rohan Puntambekar for this version of Jana Gana Mana. Shah has earlier gained popularity with his cover of the Eminem hit Not Afraid (bottom).

A student of Hindustani classical music for more than seven years, he was born with an incurable disease called osteogenesis imperfect, which makes his bones extremely brittle.

“Rohan and I were planning to do a musical collaboration,” Shah said about his latest song, according to News 18. “We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our national anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch. We did the recording and video shooting via Facetime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing!”