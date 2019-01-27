Play

The Backstreet Boys’ Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) was not only all the rage when it was released all the way back in 1997, but has also withstood the test of time to remain a popular song.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the boy band revisited the classic – but this time, there was no actual singing involved. As part of a sketch, they donned chicken costumes along with Fallon and clucked their way through the song, almost like an a cappella version.

Rebranded for the performance as the “Bawk!street Boys,” they were on the show to promote their new album, DNA. But the chicken act did not stop there. The group also brought an evergreen joke – why did the chicken cross the road? – to life.

Here, in case the chickens made you forget, is the original.