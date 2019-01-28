The Aurora Borealis, also called the polar lights or the northern lights, is a natural phenomenon during winter, visible in the skies in high-latitude regions.

Adrien Mauduit, a photographer who also identifies himself as an “aurora guide”, has released a video of the northern lights from the Aurora Borealis Observatory on Norway’s Senja island, putting together glimpses of the phenomenon from three days. It shows bright green lights flickering through the Norwegian skies – an eternally spectacular-looking sight.

Scientifically speaking, the phenomenon occurs due to the ionisation of atmospheric constituents, a process that emits lights of different colours.