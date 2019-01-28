Beautiful view during landing at

Legend has it that the snow- and ice-covered Greenland was given its name by settlers who wanted to invite more people to the new country and chose a friendly name. During peak winter, naturally, there is no hope of seeing any greenery anywhere.

That becomes particularly interesting when the view is from the cockpit of an aircraft coming in to land.

A video from a plane landing at Nuuk Airport in Greenland has surfaced recently on the internet. The video shows snow-covered mountains and, almost incongruously, a runway in the middle of this terrain on which the aircraft comes in to land.