Meet the new James Bond: no booze, no gambling, no fun. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/D8lB5qgGFM — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) December 16, 2018

The Greg Gutfeld Show recently presented a politically correct version of James Bond in a sketch that became an instant hit on social media, so much so that the video is still doing the rounds.

In the video, James Bond can be seen saying “violence is so uncivilised” right at the beginning, setting the tone for what is to come. The video says it is written to please even the most “socially progressive conscious” moviegoer in 2018.

All the tropes of what some call political correctness – toxic masculinity, organic foods, corrupt systems, gendered subjugation – come up in the course of the video.