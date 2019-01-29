Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” is one of the most acclaimed – and best-known – paintings in the world. It is believed to have been inspired by the view from his room in an asylum in southern France, just before sunrise, with the “addition of an idealised village”.

A virtual multi-dimensional version of “Starry Night” has surfaced on social media. In a video that runs for nearly two minutes, the artist takes us “inside” the painting, along a cobbled path that leads up to a yellow house.

Inside the house we are taken into a room which has a table and a chair, and a single bed on the side, drawing inspiration from Van Gogh’s own painting of his room in the asylum is pictured. And from the window, the view that became “Starry Night” can be seen, but in motion.