It is not every day the one gets to see a musical prodigy showing off their skills. People who attended the National Association of Music Merchants Show in Anaheim, California, were treated to just such a performance by four-year-old drummer Justin Wilson II.

That’s right. Justin is four years old.

In a video that has deservedly gone viral, Wilson is seen playing the drums like a seasoned professional. Even the bassist who accompanying him on the guitar stops strumming to listen in wonderment.

Wilson has his own page on Instagram called babyboydrummer, where he posts videos of his music creations and has even released an album titled “LJ’s World”.