MUST WATCH: Haryana BJP CM @mlkhattar’s 5 minutes beautiful speech in Tamil during #Pongal Celebrations there. Tamil was 2nd official language of Haryana for close to 40 yrs till 2010 when Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda removed Tamil & made Punjabi 2nd official language. (1) pic.twitter.com/FwzhXiA3SZ — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 29, 2019

North Indian politicians are often accused of trying to impose the hegemony of Hindi over non-Hindi speaking people. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been accused of framing policies favourable to Hindi, earning the ire of the Opposition in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Given this context, a video of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar speaking in chaste Tamil at a function to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal has enthused many on Twitter.

In the video, presumably shot at the Pongal celebrations organised by the Tamil Sangam in Chandigarh, Khattar hails the Tamil community for their contribution to the development of Haryana. Speaking in formal Tamil, he even gets difficult words right and at times pronounces the dreaded “zh” syllable perfectly, something that has eluded many North Indian politicians and journalists. Remember how some of them mutilate the name Kanimozhi so often?

Isn’t Haryana BJP Chief Minister @mlkhattar reading/speaking Tamil better than many Tamil Leaders?



His speech in Tamil during #Pongal Celebrations in Haryana. (2) pic.twitter.com/CYKPXFARo9 — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 29, 2019

Final part of Haryana BJP Chief Minister @mlkhattar‘s beautiful Tamil speech during #Pongal Celebrations in Haryana. (3/3) RT widely. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PhuFGa5f55 — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 29, 2019

Tamil was adopted as the second official language of Haryana after it was formed by bifurcating Punjab in 1966. This policy continued for over forty years till Punjabi was made the second official language in 2010.