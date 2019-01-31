Play

Setting the bar high for a grand exit, a banker in Brazil dressed up as Spider-Man on the last day at his office.

The man, who worked at a Sao Paulo bank, was seen wearing the familiar red and blue suit at his desk. A video was posted, presumably by one of his co-workers, in which he was seen distributing candy.

“Spider-Man” stayed in the back office, however. A caption accompanying photographs posted on Imgur by a user named ksguile said the pictures were taken in the “area of analysis” and not where “people are personally attended.”