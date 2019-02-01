A professional kite-surfer managed to accomplish an incredible feat by making a 200-metre (656 feet) leap over a sand spit and into the sea.

Olly Bridge, a 21-year-old former European Kite Surfing champion from England’s Exmouth, launched into the sea from the Exe Estuary in Devon in the biggest jump he ever attempted. He rose almost 15 meters (50 feet) into the air over the sand spit.

According to Sky News, he had been meaning to pull off the stunt since autumn but had to wait until Sunday to find the perfect combination of wind and tidal conditions. He filmed the entire manoeuvre with a camera attached to his body and shared the footage on his Facebook page.

Bridge added that it was potentially dangerous: “I felt in control, but it was not the easiest.”