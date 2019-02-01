Play

The US Midwest is in the grip of an extremely cold spell of winter, christened the Polar Vortex. In Chicago, temperatures have touched a low of minus 30 degrees Celsius, and the surface of the Chicago River has frozen in parts. According to USA Today, eight people have died because of the extreme weather conditions. The wind chill dipped to touch minus 51 degrees.

No wonder people are having to improvise to survive and go about their daily activities.

This is the thing you see people doing all the time in the icy Winter months in Chicago...pic.twitter.com/OfdXel7Gz0 — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) January 31, 2019

In Michigan, a student was recorded skiing to classes in the snow a few days ago.

LOL!!!! @CMUniversity may have cancelled classes, but meanwhile at @michiganstateu - this guy is skiing to class! Backpack on and everything !! 😂😂 #StudentOfTheYear



My sister Maria sent me this video and I just can’t get over it! @MariaChodnicki @nbc25fox66 @AhmadBajjeyWx pic.twitter.com/RNkZ1oRNYu — Amanda Chodnicki (@AChodnickiTV) January 28, 2019

Like Illinois, Michigan is also reeling under freezing conditions.

Five hours of snowfall condensed into 30 seconds - 11 am to 4 pm.

This video was taken in the window of my basement office in #Lansing. #miwx #puremichigan pic.twitter.com/PZTlVcKr9Q — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) January 28, 2019

