Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 comment that selling pakodas is equivalent to being employed, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia posted a video on Thursday where he can be seen making samosas.

The video came after data on unemployment in the country made headlines on Thursday morning. A Business Standard report revealed that unemployment spiked to a 45-year high according to data from the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Review for 2017-18.

Back in 2018, Modi had told Zee News in an interview, “If someone opens a pakoda shop in front of your office, does that not count as employment? The person’s daily earning of Rs 200 will never come into any books or accounts. The truth is large numbers of people are employed.”