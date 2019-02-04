Watch: WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon dances to Bollywood tunes
Mcmahon and WWE wrestlers, the Singh Brothers, danced to ‘Humko tumse pyaar hai’.
Canadian WWE wrestlers of Indian origin, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, recently brought a slice of Bollywood to the western wrestling event.
In a video posted on twitter, the brothers Sunil and Samir – @SinghBrosWWE – can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song Humko tumse pyaar hai. Joining them is the chief brand officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, whom the Singh Brothers took though a few impromptu bhangra steps.
Should we expect a WWE Bollywood movie soon?