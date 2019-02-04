Canadian WWE wrestlers of Indian origin, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, recently brought a slice of Bollywood to the western wrestling event.

In a video posted on twitter, the brothers Sunil and Samir – @SinghBrosWWE – can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song Humko tumse pyaar hai. Joining them is the chief brand officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, whom the Singh Brothers took though a few impromptu bhangra steps.

Should we expect a WWE Bollywood movie soon?