VIDEO: A leopard caused panic in the Indian city of Jalandhar as it went on the prowl for several hours before it was tranquilised pic.twitter.com/B1enk8SHpe — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 1, 2019

Four people were injured in Jalandhar district’s Lamma Pind in Punjab after a stray leopard made its way into a residential area of the village.

In the videos available on social media, the leopard can be seen dodging efforts to capture it and attacking people. No one was critically injured.

A report by NDTV quoted Punjab wildlife officials who said that the animal had strayed into the area from Himachal Pradesh. According to media reports, the leopard was eventually tranquillised.