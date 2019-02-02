Watch: A stray leopard caused panic in Jalandhar, injuring four people
Wildlife officials said the animal came from Himachal Pradesh.
Four people were injured in Jalandhar district’s Lamma Pind in Punjab after a stray leopard made its way into a residential area of the village.
In the videos available on social media, the leopard can be seen dodging efforts to capture it and attacking people. No one was critically injured.
A report by NDTV quoted Punjab wildlife officials who said that the animal had strayed into the area from Himachal Pradesh. According to media reports, the leopard was eventually tranquillised.