Four people were injured in Jalandhar district’s Lamma Pind in Punjab after a stray leopard made its way into a residential area of the village.

In the videos available on social media, the leopard can be seen dodging efforts to capture it and attacking people. No one was critically injured.

A report by NDTV quoted Punjab wildlife officials who said that the animal had strayed into the area from Himachal Pradesh. According to media reports, the leopard was eventually tranquillised.