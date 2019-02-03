Watch: The polar vortex in the US caused even soap bubbles to freeze over
Freezing temperatures across northern United States spared nothing that came their way.
As record-breaking cold temperatures engulfed northern United States, residents in these areas used social media to show exactly how cold it is thanks to the polar vortex.
Several users filmed videos of a soap bubble which, when exposed to the extreme cold, froze solid and shattered.
Although the heavy snow and cold retreated on Saturday, more than two dozen weather-related deaths in eight states were reported, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people were admitted to hospitals with heart attacks, frostbite and fractures.