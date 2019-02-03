As record-breaking cold temperatures engulfed northern United States, residents in these areas used social media to show exactly how cold it is thanks to the polar vortex.

Several users filmed videos of a soap bubble which, when exposed to the extreme cold, froze solid and shattered.

Polar vortex and it’s -5 this morning! Captured this video of crystal formation in a bubble! Science phenomena is everywhere! What do you notice? What do you wonder? @paulandersen @NGSSphenomena @ROCK_Supt @rockwoodschools pic.twitter.com/d9OTY54njd — Susanne Moar (@rsdk5science) January 30, 2019

Although the heavy snow and cold retreated on Saturday, more than two dozen weather-related deaths in eight states were reported, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people were admitted to hospitals with heart attacks, frostbite and fractures.