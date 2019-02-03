Young Indian men vandalize Hampi, the @UNESCO World Heritage site which is on @nytimes 52 places to visit in 2019 https://t.co/FuBjAJpLpj

and post a video celebrating their act. I hope they are caught and made an example of in terms of a long prison sentence h/t @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/v5DUM7xhuw — Raju Narisetti (@raju) February 2, 2019

In an incident caught on camera, three men have been recorded vandalising a pillar in Hampi, a UNESCO world heritage site in Karnataka.

In the video, the men can be seen pushing a pillar until it falls to the ground and breaks into two. Four other similarly destroyed pillars can also be seen in the video, but it is unclear if those too were destroyed by the same men.

According to a report in The Print, superintendent of Bellary Police Arun Rangarajan visited the site of the incident on Saturday and said that an investigation has been launched to nab the culprits.

The video has been posted multiple times on social media, garnering angry reactions.

This is absolutely vile - and painful. Hampi is a beautiful historical landmark and to see it like this is heartbreaking. There better be consequences for this kind of vandalism. https://t.co/m5Jjqcy2SU — pallavi varma 🌸 (@morallygreydesi) February 3, 2019

This is shameful and sad. Hampi is an architectural marvel that has been restored so beautifully. We should not allow such acts of vandalism to go unpunished. https://t.co/ROilNwRpCG — Soumen Chatterjee (@reachsoumen) February 3, 2019

Incidentally, The New York Times listed Hampi among the 52 places to visit in 2019.