Watch: Three men vandalise a pillar in Hampi, a world heritage site, and post a video to prove it
The police have launched a probe.
In an incident caught on camera, three men have been recorded vandalising a pillar in Hampi, a UNESCO world heritage site in Karnataka.
In the video, the men can be seen pushing a pillar until it falls to the ground and breaks into two. Four other similarly destroyed pillars can also be seen in the video, but it is unclear if those too were destroyed by the same men.
According to a report in The Print, superintendent of Bellary Police Arun Rangarajan visited the site of the incident on Saturday and said that an investigation has been launched to nab the culprits.
The video has been posted multiple times on social media, garnering angry reactions.
Incidentally, The New York Times listed Hampi among the 52 places to visit in 2019.