The 26-year-old BMX athlete Kriss Kyle is a well-known name in the field of adventure sports, and his latest ride across Dubai is bound to leave you in awe.

Starting by jumping off a helicopter with his cycle onto the helipad of the Burj Khalifa building, Kyle set the tone for what was to come.

Through the video, which runs for a little over five minutes, Kyle can be seen riding his cycle on rooftops, on adventure park rides, on stairs, in shallow water, and other impossible terrains. He uses walls to propel himself, and finally ends his journey on a boat that is just about to leave.

The video has been directed and shot by Matty Lambert.