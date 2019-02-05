A black cat nipping up to Goodison Park for Everton vs Wolves pic.twitter.com/WGLufee1k1 — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) February 2, 2019

You have heard of matches being stopped because of extreme weather conditions, but how often do you hear of them being halted because of bats and cats?

In two separate incidents that took place recently, a football game and a basketball tie had to be paused because of a cat and bats, respectively.

In the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves, a stray cat made its way on to the field (video above). The match was being held at Everton’s home ground, Goodison Park. The cat seemed to be lost and baffled by the massive human attention. It eventually ran off the field.

In an NBA match between San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets, bats started flying around the basketball court, which forced the game to be stopped. In the video below, players and support staff present around the court can be seen chasing the bats away using towels.